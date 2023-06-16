StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

