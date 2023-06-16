StockNews.com Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Sell

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.78 and its 200-day moving average is $203.44. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

