StockNews.com Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Buy

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 19.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

