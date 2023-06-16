Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

CVX stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.76. The stock has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

