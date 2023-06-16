Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $74.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

(Get Rating)

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.