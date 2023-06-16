Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Shares Gap Up to $281.74

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $281.74, but opened at $297.32. Stryker shares last traded at $293.02, with a volume of 472,598 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.