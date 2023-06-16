S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.09 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

