Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives $10.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on SG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.64. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $59,843.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth $6,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

