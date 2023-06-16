T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley to $178.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.33.

Shares of TMUS opened at $132.76 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,140,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,828,000 after acquiring an additional 90,949 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

