T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $253,000.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

