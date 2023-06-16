Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TBLA opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.45.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
