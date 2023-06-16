Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taboola.com Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

