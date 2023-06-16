Target Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 71,551 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average volume of 50,350 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.29. Target has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

