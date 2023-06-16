Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 18.5% in May

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.