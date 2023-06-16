Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up to $75.57

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.57, but opened at $82.71. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 688,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on THC. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after acquiring an additional 796,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after buying an additional 1,378,162 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

