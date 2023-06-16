Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Short Interest Update

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Featured Stories

