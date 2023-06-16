Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,403 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Tesla worth $446,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $255.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

