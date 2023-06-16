Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.50

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 77025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Textainer Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $194.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Textainer Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

Further Reading

