The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

NYSE KO opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

