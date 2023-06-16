The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $302.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.57.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

