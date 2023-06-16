The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $302.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

