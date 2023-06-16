The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40,831 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Home Depot worth $683,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $302.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.