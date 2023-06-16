The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.6% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $302.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

