The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,732,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $237,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,369 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

