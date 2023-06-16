The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,732,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $237,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,369 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

DIS opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.