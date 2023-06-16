Thomas Reeg Purchases 7,500 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CZR opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

