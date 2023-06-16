Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

