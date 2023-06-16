TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.06

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.06 and last traded at C$29.51, with a volume of 60337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$147.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$138.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. The stock has a market cap of C$8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$291.53 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. Analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.556962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

