TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.06% of TowneBank worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TowneBank by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.95. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $33.42.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

TOWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

