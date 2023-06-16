TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCON. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.36. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.