TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $834.71.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.7 %

TDG stock opened at $824.66 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $831.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $781.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $720.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,227 shares of company stock worth $24,419,051. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.