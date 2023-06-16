Truist Financial Corp Acquires 292,928 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,928 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $100,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 386,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

