Truist Financial Corp Acquires 30,750 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Eaton worth $82,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.16. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $197.49.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

