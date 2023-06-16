Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Corteva worth $119,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.