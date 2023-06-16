Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 834.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518,459 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.92% of AdaptHealth worth $75,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHCO. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $744.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.05 million. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

