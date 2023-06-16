Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,989 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of American Electric Power worth $97,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

