Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,982 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $87,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

