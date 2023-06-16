Truist Financial Corp Buys 23,279 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $80,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV opened at $69.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $71.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.