Truist Financial Corp Buys 33,784 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of MetLife worth $110,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

