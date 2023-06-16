Truist Financial Corp Buys 455,915 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 437.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $81,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $160.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $161.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

