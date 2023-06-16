Truist Financial Corp Buys 57,944 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,944 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $84,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $95.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

