Truist Financial Corp Buys 9,367 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $89,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock worth $500,628,978. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Shares of LLY opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $456.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

