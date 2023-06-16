Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $80,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

DE stock opened at $406.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.