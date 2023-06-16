Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,415 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 63,836 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $114,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $203.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

