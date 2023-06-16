Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,334 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $130,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.