Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $126,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,721,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

