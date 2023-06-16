Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,208 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.37% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $99,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $242.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $243.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

