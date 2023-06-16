Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $87,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.