Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $76,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $927.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.01 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $915.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $858.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

