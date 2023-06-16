Truist Financial Corp Has $112.50 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.59% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $112,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

