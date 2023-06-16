Truist Financial Corp Has $130.22 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109,425 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $130,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $426.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.17. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $432.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

